Kiermaier is not in Saturday's lineup against the Rockies.

While Kiermaier generally sits against lefties, he's started to sit against some righties this week, with Davis Schneider picking up starts in left field in three of the last five games (all against right-handed starters) and Daulton Varsho shifting over to center field. Kiermaier is batting .143 with a 36.8 percent strikeout rate.