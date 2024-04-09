Kiermaier went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Mariners.

It's the second steal of the season for the veteran center fielder, who's otherwise had a tough start to 2024. Kiermaier has been a fixture in the lineup against right-handed pitching, as expected, but he's hitting just .107 (3-for-28) through 10 games and is still looking for his first extra-base hit.