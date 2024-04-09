Kiermaier is not in the Blue Jays' starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

Despite facing Rays right-hander George Kirby, the Blue Jays will keep Kiermaier in the dugout for Tuesday's game and start Daulton Varsho in center field. Kiermaier has struggled to make contact early in the season, slashing .107/.194/.107 with two RBI and two stolen bases while striking out 11 times over 31 plate appearances.