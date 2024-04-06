Kiermaier (back) is starting in center field and batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Yankees.
Kiermaier was scratched from Friday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, but he's back in center field Saturday. He has struggled from the plate to start the season, going 1-for-18 with one RBI, two walks and six strikeouts.
