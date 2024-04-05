Kiermaier was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Yankees due to lower-back tightness.

Kiermaier was slated to start in center field Friday, per usual, but he'll instead be on the bench due to the back issue. The veteran outfielder should be considered day-to-day. Daulton Varsho will shift to center field while Davis Schneider moves out to left, with Cavan Biggio entering the lineup at second base.