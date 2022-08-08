Gurriel went 2-for-5 with one double and one RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win over Minnesota.

The Toronto leadoff man stayed hot at the dish Sunday, extending his hitting streak to eight games and raising his batting average to .312 in the process. Gurriel has hit .375 since the beginning of July, up from .285 in the first three months of the season. While he has lowered his strikeout rate to 14% since July from 18% earlier this season, his strong performance is driven by a .435 BABIP since the beginning of July.