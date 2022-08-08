Gurriel went 2-for-5 with one double and one RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win over Minnesota.
The Toronto leadoff man stayed hot at the dish Sunday, extending his hitting streak to eight games and raising his batting average to .312 in the process. Gurriel has hit .375 since the beginning of July, up from .285 in the first three months of the season. While he has lowered his strikeout rate to 14% since July from 18% earlier this season, his strong performance is driven by a .435 BABIP since the beginning of July.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: On base three times Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Day off Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Knocks six hits•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Perfect night at plate•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Three hits, stolen base Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Out of Tuesday's lineup•