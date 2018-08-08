Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Injury confirmed as blister

Stroman's injury that forced him to leave Tuesday's game after seven innings has been confirmed as a blister on his right middle finger.

Stroman was cruising against the Red Sox through seven innings before he was pulled during warmups prior to the eighth inning. He was replaced by Ryan Tepera, who was touched for four runs and took a potential win from Stroman.

