Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Knocked around again

Stroman (1-5) gave up six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out two through 4.2 innings taking a loss against the Twins on Monday.

Stroman allowed 10 baserunners in only 4.2 innings and gave up his first two home runs of the year. He has given up nine earned runs in his last two starts and hasn't made it out of the fifth inning in either appearance. The right-hander has a 1-5 record with a 2.96 ERA through eight starts this season. Stroman will look to bounce back in his next start Saturday against the White Sox.