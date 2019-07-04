Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Scratched Thursday

Stroman (pectoral) will not start Thursday against the Red Sox, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manager Charlie Montoyo suggested Wednesday that Stroman could get scratched, and that has indeed happened after Stroman left his last start early with a pectoral cramp. Thomas Pannone has been recalled and will start the series finale against Boston. There's a chance Stroman starts a game against Baltimore this weekend, but nothing is official.

More News
Our Latest Stories