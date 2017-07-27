Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Tossed from Thursday's matinee

Stroman was ejected from Thursday's game against the Athletics.

The young starter had a feud with umpire Will Little after a few close pitches were ruled to be outside the strike zone which ultimately led to his removal. Stroman was in line for the loss upon his removal after going 4.2 innings and allowing three runs on six hits and six walks. He also struck out four.

