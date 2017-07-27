Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Tossed from Thursday's matinee
Stroman was ejected from Thursday's game against the Athletics.
The young starter had a feud with umpire Will Little after a few close pitches were ruled to be outside the strike zone which ultimately led to his removal. Stroman was in line for the loss upon his removal after going 4.2 innings and allowing three runs on six hits and six walks. He also struck out four.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Holds Cleveland to one run•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Fans five in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Strikes out six in Saturday victory•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Will start Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Experiences possible blister in loss to Yankees•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Rolls into summer looking good•
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...