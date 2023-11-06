The Blue Jays selected White's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
White lost his spot on the Jays' 40-man roster back in August, but they've now added him back on. The 28-year-old swingman struggled mightily at the big-league level in 2023, posting a 7.11 ERA over 10 appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Mitch White: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Mitch White: DFA'd by Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Mitch White: Tagged with loss Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Mitch White: Reinstated from IL•
-
Blue Jays' Mitch White: Next rehab outing coming Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Mitch White: To resume rehab assignment•