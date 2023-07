White was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has a 7.11 ERA over 10 outings for Toronto this season, and he lost his spot on the 26-man and 40-man rosters in order to clear space for trade acquisition Jordan Hicks. White had a 3.66 ERA across 46.2 innings for the Dodgers in 2021 but has been unable to replicate that form over the past two seasons.