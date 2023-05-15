Blue Jays manager John Schneider said White (elbow) is scheduled to make another rehab appearance with Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

After opening the season on the injured list with right elbow inflammation, White was cleared to begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Dunedin on April 26. He made one appearance for the affiliate before moving up to Buffalo, with whom he covered three innings and gave up four runs on four hits and four walks in his most recent outing Friday. White's upcoming appearance Wednesday will be the fifth overall of his rehab assignment, and since the Blue Jays don't have a spot in the big-league rotation available for him at the moment, it wouldn't be surprising if he stuck around in Buffalo until his 30-day rehab window comes to a close May 26.