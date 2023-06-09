The Blue Jays reinstated White (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Friday.
White has been on the shelf all season due to a right shoulder impingement and was pulled off his rehab assignment May 19 because of fatigue in the same shoulder. Now that he's officially off the injured list, he will likely join the Jays' bullpen in a multi-inning relief role. White logged a 7.74 ERA and 1.74 WHIP through 43 innings with Toronto last season.
