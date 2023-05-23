The Blue Jays transferred White (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
White has been on the injured list since before Opening Day and was pulled off his rehab assignment Thursday due to shoulder fatigue. He resumed throwing Sunday, but White is likely still a couple weeks away from his season debut. His transfer clears a spot for Ernie Clement to join Toronto's 40-man and big-league rosters.
