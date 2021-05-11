Pearson was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.
Pearson missed the first month of the season with a groin strain before being called up to start Sunday against the Astros. He struggled significantly, giving up three runs on four hits and five walks in just 2.1 innings of work while failing to strike out a single batter. The team evidently feels he has more to prove before he's ready to claim a rotation role. Jeremy Beasley was recalled in a corresponding move.
