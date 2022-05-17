Pearson (illness) completed a 28-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The Blue Jays noted that Pearson's fastball touched 96 miles per hour in the throwing session, only a couple ticks below his average velocity over his 12 appearances in the majors in 2021. Assuming Pearson felt fine physically following the side session, he should advance to facing hitters in live batting practice or in a simulated game later this week at the Blue Jays' extended spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Another bullpen session scheduled•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Another bullpen on tap•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Completes another bullpen session•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Slated to throw bullpen Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Building up for bulk role•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Slated for another live BP•