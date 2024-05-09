Tiedemann (elbow) has resumed throwing at the Blue Jays' spring training complex in Dunedin, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 21-year-old left-hander is currently only throwing from flat ground, and it could be a couple weeks before Toronto puts him back on a mound. There's no timeline yet for Tiedemann's return to game action, and the Jays aren't going to rush their top pitching prospect. He hasn't pitched since April 11, stumbling to a 5.63 ERA with a 10:9 K:BB over eight innings in three appearances for Triple-A Buffalo before being shut down.