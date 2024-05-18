Tiedemann (elbow) is back on a mound and throwing bullpens according to Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Tiedemann has been out with ulnar nerve inflammation in his left elbow since late April and the team has been cautious in their approach to his recovery. Atkins said that the top prospect will be back in game action "relatively soon" and one silver lining of the injury is that it removed any concern about limiting his workload down the road this season.