Espinal is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Baltimore.

Espinal will sit out for the third time in five games while he continues to work in a timeshare at the keystone with Cavan Biggio, who is batting ninth Monday. The two may continue to split work at the position until George Springer (elbow) is activated from the 10-day injured list, at which point Whit Merrifield -- who is filling in as the Jays' primary center fielder -- will likely move back to second base.