Reid-Foley (2-4) was charged with five runs on five hits and two walks over 1.2 innings while striking out two in Tuesday's 16-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Reid-Foley's last four outings had come as a traditional starter, but manager Charlie Montoyo decided shortly before the contest that he would deploy the righty behind opener Buddy Boshers. Though he entered the game staked to a 1-0 lead, Reid-Foley unraveled in the third inning, ceding three extra-base hits in the frame as the Dodgers turned the game into a runaway. It's unclear if Montoyo will stick with the opener/primary pitcher arrangement when Reid-Foley's next turn in the rotation comes up Sunday in Seattle.