Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Could get save chances
Oh could see some save chances while Ryan Tepera (elbow) is on the disabled list and Roberto Osuna is suspended, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Per Wilner, manager John Gibbons said he likes how he can count on Oh to throw strikes in those high-leverage situations. Indeed, Oh's 2.4 BB/9 is the best mark among Blue Jays relievers who have thrown more than 20 innings this season. Tyler Clippard, who got the save Friday, is still the presumed favorite to get saves while Tepera is out, but Oh has been a better pitcher than Clippard thus far, and Gibbons certainly seems open to spreading the save chances around. Osuna is expected to take over the closer's role immediately once he is activated on Aug. 5.
