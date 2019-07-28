Oh was officially released by Colorado on Sunday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Oh was designated for assignment Tuesday and is out for the season due to right elbow surgery, so it's not a major surprise to see him released as he heads into free agency. The 37-year-old was acquired by the Rockies at the 2018 trade deadline and struggled this season with a 6.72 ERA 1.91 WHIP across 18.1 innings.