Rockies' Seunghwan Oh: Throws bullpen session
Oh (abdomen) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Oh hasn't pitched since May 30, but he seems to be trending in the right direction, as he tossed this high-intensity, 36-pitch session and didn't come through with any setbacks. Per Newman, Oh said the next step in his rehab will be a simulated game back at Coors Field. The 36-year-old right-hander had been struggling this season, with 19 earned runs in 18.1 innings before he hit the injured list.
