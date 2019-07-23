Oh (elbow) was designated for assignment Tuesday by the Rockies.

Oh is already headed for season-ending surgery, so the Rockies will clear a spot on the 40-man roster by sending him to the waiver wire. Yonder Alonso is set to have his contract selected in a corresponding move. The 37-year-old right-hander posted a 9.33 ERA and 1.91 WHIP with 16 punchouts over 18.1 frames in 2019.

