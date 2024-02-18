Horwitz could be battling the recently signed Daniel Vogelbach for a spot on the Blue Jays' bench.

The 26-year-old Horwitz was expected to be the main backup at first base and DH, offering a left-handed option behind Vladimir Guerrero and Justin Turner, but that's exactly the role Vogelbach has filled during his career. Horwitz offers more contact that the veteran and slashed .337/.450/.495 for Triple-A Buffalo last season with 10 homers in 107 games, but Vogelbach's career .814 OPS against right-handed pitching and power upside would give the Jays' bench an element it currently lacks. Given the duo's limited defensive flexibility, it seems highly unlikely both would make the 26-man roster.