Horwitz was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

The 26-year-old came into camp hoping to land a backup job at first base behind Vladimir Guerrero, but Horwitz batted only .125 (5-for-40) in Grapefruit League action, and the signings of Daniel Vogelbach and Joey Votto (ankle) cut off his path to the 26-man roster. Horwitz slashed .337/.450/.495 with 10 homers in 107 games for Buffalo last season, but he may need to add more power to his profile to get serious consideration for a regular job in the majors.