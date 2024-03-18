Horwitz is batting .138 (4-for-29) with his only extra-base hit being a double through 12 Grapefruit League games.

The 26-year-old came into camp with a chance to win a spot on the Toronto bench as a left-handed complement to Vladimir Guerrero at first base and Justin Turner at DH, but Horwitz has done little to secure the gig. The organization's subsequent decision to bring in Daniel Vogelbach and Joey Votto suggest Horwitz is headed for some minor-league seasoning. He did slash .337/.450/.495 over 107 games for Triple-A Buffalo last year, and his 6:7 BB:K this spring reflects his strong plate discipline, but he'll need to make more consistent hard contact to have much of a big-league future.