Horwitz is playing first base and batting sixth Thursday against the Yankees.

It's the second straight start for Horwitz, who filled the DH role Wednesday after Vladimir Guerrero (knee) was scratched and tallied three RBI as part of a 6-1 victory. The 25-year-old has batted .286/.375/.429 across his first 40 major-league plate appearances this season with Toronto and could see more opportunities if Guerrero requires an extended absence.