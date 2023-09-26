Horwitz was optioned to the Blue Jays' Florida Complex League affiliate on Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Triple-A Buffalo's season is over, which is the reasoning behind Horwitz being sent to the Jays' FCL club. He's clearing out to make room for Brandon Belt's return from the injured list.
