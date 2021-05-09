Matz (5-2) allowed three earned runs on eight hits while striking out four across five innings to earn the win over the Astros on Saturday.

Matz picked up his fifth win Saturday, tying him for the most wins in the American League. The bulk of his damage came from a two-run home run by Yordan Alvarez in the fourth inning. The 30-year-old has struggled with the long ball, holding a 1.46 HR/9, which is good for ninth-highest in all of baseball. However, he didn't walk anyone in a start for the first time this season. Matz carries a 4.86 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 37 innings.