Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Drives in run Monday
Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI during Monday's loss to the Tigers.
Hernandez drove in a run on a groundout to shortstop in the fourth inning, and he also recorded his 19th double of the 2018 campaign. Through 66 games, he's batting .260 with 13 homers, 34 RBI and three stolen bases.
