Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a double, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 8-1 win over the Royals.

His third-inning blast off Zack Greinke gave the Jays a 4-0 lead. Hernandez has hit safely in seven straight games and nine of the last 10 as he puts his early-season struggles well behind him, batting .368 (14-for-38) over that stretch with four of his 12 homers on the year.