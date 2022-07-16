Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a double, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 8-1 win over the Royals.
His third-inning blast off Zack Greinke gave the Jays a 4-0 lead. Hernandez has hit safely in seven straight games and nine of the last 10 as he puts his early-season struggles well behind him, batting .368 (14-for-38) over that stretch with four of his 12 homers on the year.
