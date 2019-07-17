Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Likely starting Thursday
Pannone will likely be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to start Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pannone is slated to start Thursday's series finale in place of the injured Clayton Richard (lat). The 25-year-old Pannone has made 24 appearances (two starts) for the Blue Jays this season, compiling a 6.18 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 40:20 K:BB in 39.1 innings. Whether the lefty remains in the rotation for more than one turn will likely depend on the severity of Richard's injury and how Pannone fares in his spot start.
