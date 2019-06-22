Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Turns in quality start
Thornton allowed two runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out seven over 6.1 innings Friday in a no-decision against Boston.
Thornton surrendered a run in the third and another in the seventh before departing with a three-run lead. Unfortunately, his team couldn't hold on for the victory. The 25-year-old right-hander has now turned in back-to-back quality starts, and he sits with a 4.25 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with an 87:38 K:BB over 82.2 innings.
