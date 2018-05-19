Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Running, fielding, hitting

Tulowitzki (heel) has progressed to hitting BP and has a follow up with his surgeon, Dr. Thomas Clanton, next week, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He had already progressed to running and fielding, so hitting BP is a new step in his rehab. It would seem that the next major step will be playing in games at extended spring training and then progressing to rehab assignment with one of the Blue Jays' minor-league affiliates. Gio Urshela and Richard Urena are splitting duties at shortstop while Tulowitzki and Aledmys Diaz (left ankle sprain) are sidelined.