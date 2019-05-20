Tulowitzki told the Yankees he's willing to play different positions when he's able to return from his calf injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

With Didi Gregorius progressing from his elbow injury, Tulowitzki reportedly told the club he's willing to play different positions, and he took grounders at third base in addition to his reps at shortstop Monday. With Gio Urshela and DJ LeMahieu each performing well at the dish, however, the veteran might have a tough time regularly breaking into the Yankees' infield rotation when he does get healthy enough to rejoin the big club. Tulowitzki has resumed baseball activities, but there's still no timetable for his return.