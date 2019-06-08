Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Considering options
Tulowitzki (calf) remains at home while considering his options, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Tulowitzki recently hit a snag in his rehab due to a lingering calf issue. The veteran likely joined the Yankees in hopes of establishing himself as a useful piece prior to Didi Gregorius' return from Tommy John surgery, but he appeared in just five games before going down with an injury of his own. With Gregorius now back from the injured list, there's certainly no starting role available for Tulowitzki and possibly no bench role either. It's unclear if Tulowitzki's options extend all the way to retirement or simply to asking for his release to find a new opportunity. The former can't be ruled out, despite the fact that he's just 34 years old, as he's been battered by injuries in recent years, appearing in just 71 games over the last three seasons.
