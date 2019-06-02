Tulowitzki (calf) is "pretty much over the injury" and the team is now discussing when he will begin a rehab assignment,Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Tulowitzki took batting practice and fielded grounders about two weeks ago and has had no further setbacks. As a result, he should begin a rehab assignment soon, which will make his timeline for a return to the lineup clearer.

