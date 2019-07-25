Troy Tulowitzki: Announces retirement
Tulowitzki (calf) announced his retirement Thursday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Injuries have gotten the better of Tulowitzki recently -- he's appeared in just 71 games over the past three seasons -- prompting the veteran shortstop to call it quits after 13 seasons with the Rockies, Blue Jays and Yankees. Tulowitzki will finish his career with a .290/.361/.495 slash line and 225 home runs in 1291 games.
More News
-
Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Considering options•
-
Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Sent home from rehab•
-
Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Willing to play different positions•
-
Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Takes BP•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...
-
Prospects: Will we see Gavin Lux?
Gavin Lux is demolishing Triple-A, but do the Dodgers have room for him? Scott White shares...
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...