Tulowitzki (calf) announced his retirement Thursday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Injuries have gotten the better of Tulowitzki recently -- he's appeared in just 71 games over the past three seasons -- prompting the veteran shortstop to call it quits after 13 seasons with the Rockies, Blue Jays and Yankees. Tulowitzki will finish his career with a .290/.361/.495 slash line and 225 home runs in 1291 games.

