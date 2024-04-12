Rodriguez is with the Blue Jays in Toronto and will be officially recalled prior to Saturday's game versus the Rockies, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Whether he will start Saturday's game is not yet clear. Bowden Francis is currently scheduled for Saturday's start, but he's been torched for 12 runs over his first 8.1 innings and could be supplanted by Rodriguez. Toronto could also utilize Rodriguez as long relief protection in the even Francis has another short outing. Rodriguez has tossed 6.1 shutout innings with a 10:3 K:BB in his first two starts with Triple-A Buffalo.
