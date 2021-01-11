The Braves are planning for Riley to begin the upcoming season as their everyday third baseman, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

After spending much of his debut season in 2019 in left field, Riley served as the primary replacement for the departed Josh Donaldson at third base in 2020, appearing at the position in 46 of his 51 games. Though Riley's defensive work left much to be desired, the Braves aren't yet willing to abandon hope of him improving enough to stick at the position long term. Because of their commitment to Riley at third base, Morosi suggests the Braves' main focus this winter will be in adding another left fielder now that both Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall are free agents.