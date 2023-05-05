Shewmake is starting at shortstop and batting ninth Friday against the Orioles.
Shewmake will enter the lineup after being called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, replacing Vaughn Grissom at shortstop. Grissom has struggled to a .190 average with seven strikeouts over his last six games, so he could slide into a timeshare with Shewmake if the latter performs well in his big-league debut.
