Shewmake is slashing .328/.421/.656 over his last 18 games for Triple-A Gwinnett with seven doubles, a triple, four homers, four steals and a 7:7 BB:K.

The 25-year-old shortstop has no clear path to the majors as long as Ozzie Albies and Orlando Arcia are healthy, but Shewmake appears to be taking a big step forward as a hitter. His glovework has never been in question, so if he can demonstrate the ability to provide some kind of offense in the majors, he stands a much better chance of securing a starting role in the future -- whether it's with Atlanta, or in another organization should he get shipped out at the trade deadline.