Wilson was called up by the Braves on Sunday.

Wilson will take the roster spot that had belonged to Touki Toussaint, who was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move. It's unclear whether he'll also take Toussaint's rotation spot. Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) still needs another rehab start, but the Braves have an off day Monday, so they may not need five starters on the roster for the next few days.

