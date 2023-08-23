Wilson threw 2.0 scoreless innings of relief and picked up the win in Tuesday's victory over the Twins. He struck out three batters and did not allow a runner to reach base.

Wilson entered Tuesday's contest in the sixth inning with Milwaukee trailing by a run, and he wound up with his fifth win of the campaign after five Brewers crossed the plate in the bottom of the same frame. Wilson had a few rough outings in recent weeks, but he tossed 6.0 scoreless innings over his last four appearances and now owns a 3.15 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 60.0 innings this season.