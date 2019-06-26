Wilson will be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Thursday against the Cubs, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Wilson will take the rotation spot of Mike Foltynewicz, who was sent to the minors after struggling through his first 11 starts. The 21-year-old owns a solid 3.79 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 79:16 K:BB across 78.1 innings with Gwinnett, though he hasn't fared as well in the majors (8.31 ERA, 2.08 WHIP and 4:4 K:BB in 4.1 innings with the Braves).