Atlanta exercised Morton's $20 million team option for the 2024 season on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

According to Passan, the organization had some uncertainty at bringing Morton back for his age-40 season at a sizable salary, but the veteran right-hander will ultimately stick around in Atlanta for what could be his final campaign in the big leagues. Though his 11.6 percent walk rate in 2023 represented his worst mark since his rookie campaign, Morton struck out more than a quarter of the batters he faced for the third season in a row and was able to suppress home runs (0.77 HR/9). Even in the twilight of his career, Morton still looks like a strong mid-to-back-end rotation arm, and his fantasy outlook is made more promising by the fact that he'll be back by one of the top offenses in baseball.