Braves' Chase Whitley: Agrees to deal to avoid arbitration
Whitley agreed to a one-year contract with the Braves on Friday, avoiding arbitration, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The Braves brought Whitley from Tampa Bay in on a waiver claim earlier in the day -- a good indication that they planned to offer him a contract for next season. Whitley doesn't throw hard, but he has a breaking ball and a changeup which help him to remain relatively split neutral (.284 wOBA against lefties last year).
