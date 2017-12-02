Whitley agreed to a one-year contract with the Braves on Friday, avoiding arbitration, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Braves brought Whitley from Tampa Bay in on a waiver claim earlier in the day -- a good indication that they planned to offer him a contract for next season. Whitley doesn't throw hard, but he has a breaking ball and a changeup which help him to remain relatively split neutral (.284 wOBA against lefties last year).