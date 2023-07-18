Triple-A Gwinnett transferred Young from the 7-day injured list to the full-season IL on Friday due to an unspecified injury.

Young previously logged a 1.08 ERA over eight appearances out of the Atlanta bullpen earlier this season, but he hadn't pitched with the big club since May 15 after being optioned to Gwinnett. The left-hander proceeded to make 13 appearances for Gwinnett before being deactivated July 1 with an injury that will end his season. Young still possesses a spot on Atlanta's 40-man roster, but he could be recalled and transferred to the big club's 60-day IL when room on the roster needed.